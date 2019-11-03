Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, a United Way Blackhawk Region partner agency, held its fifth annual fall luncheon Oct. 16 at the Beloit Eclipse Center.
Thanks to keynote speaker Stephanie Klett for her talk on how childhood experiences shape adult well-being.
Event sponsors were:
Premier
- Kerry.
- Presenting-Beloit Health System.
- Blackhawk Community Credit Union.
- Alongi Santas Moss Insurance Agency.
Horizons
- Beloit Box Board Company.
Partner
- TRICOR Insurance.
- Compass Financial Group of Raymond James.
- Anonymous.
Advocate
- Sharon Cox.
- Bill and Cathy Flanagan.
- Jim and Joyce Haight.
- Bryan Theis-Edward Jones.
- Victor Giordano-TD Ameritrade.
- Anonymous.
Sunshine
- Lonnie Klecker.
- Joanne Klett.
- Harry and Kedron Wiersgalla.
- Chief David and Sue Zibolski.
We are truly grateful to our sponsors and guests for this wonderful event.
John Pfleiderer
Executive Director, Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois