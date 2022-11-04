ECHO thanks sponsors, restaurants for Empty Bowls to Go event Nov 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ECHO would like to thank all the restaurants and sponsors who made this years Empty Bowls To Go event a success.Sponsors included Premier Bank, TDS Fiber and Generac.Participating restaurants included Basics Coop, Bessie's Diner, Blackhawk Technical College culinary students, Buckhorn Supper Club, Citrus Cafe, Culvers, Ding-A-Ling, Eagle Inn, ECHO, Genisa, GR's Sandwich Shoppe, Italian House, Jeff's Kitchen, Knutes, Lark Market, Looking Glass, Luke's Deli, Mac's Pizza Shack, MacFarlane Pheasant Farm, Milwaukee Grill, My Apartment Pub and Grill, O'Riley and Conway's, Panera Bread, Rhuester’s Friendly Village, Russ' Park Place, Sidelines, SSM Health, Texas Roadhouse, Gray Brewing, Sugar Exchange, and Homemade Bread by Cecelia.EMILY ARTHURJanesville SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form