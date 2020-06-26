It is with gratitude that ECHO thanks our many supporters and the eight restaurants that participated in our recent Eat Out For Hunger event.
We know how hard it was for everyone to help out during these trying times, and we are thankful for everyone who served or bought meals. It really makes a difference, and our community is made stronger every day by our caring friends. We will get through this pandemic because Janesville is truly a caring community.
Thank you all!
NANCY HANSEN-BENNETT
ECHO president