ECHO awards Milly Babcock, Teresa Nguyen and Tammie King-Johnson this year's "Grooviest Celebrites!" Thank you to our Janesville community for supporting ECHO's 50th Anniversary Dance Party Golden Bandstand 1969. What a fun night it was at the Armory!

Thank you to Dan Fredricks, our committee chair, for all of his work in organizing this great event along with all of his committee members. Thank you to all of our Celebrity Costume participants: Dr. Tim Axe, Milly Babcock, Rich Fletcher, Mark Freitag, Shar Hermanson, Tammie King-Johnson, Sheriff Troy Knudson, Deb Kolste, Teresa "Tess" Nguyen, Betsy Riemer, Dave Riemer and Dan Wilcox. This costume contest helped raise money to support ECHO and was lots of fun. Thanks everyone for your continued support of ECHO. Here's to the next 50 years!

RITA MILBRANDT

ECHO Board Member