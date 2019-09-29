Once again, the Janesville community came through beautifully for the ECHO school supply distribution held recently. More than 500 young people received backpacks and school supplies, and the leftover supplies went to the school distribution center to be used during the year as the need arises in our public schools.

Thanks to St. John Lutheran Church for hosting our drive and the countless volunteers who donated, collected and volunteered their time for this yearly event. ECHO is truly grateful for all your support.

Nancy Hansen-Bennett

ECHO President