Thanks to the more than 40 restaurants, chefs and patrons who gave their all to our Empty Bowl event at Parker High School. ECHO was able to provide more than 600 families with Thanksgiving meals this year. Our annual Empty Bowl fundraiser is just one of our events that provide the necessary funds for this worthy cause. Thanks also to the many volunteers who joyfully give of their time, talent and money to make each ECHO event special. You are appreciated!

Nancy Hansen-Bennett

ECHO President