“ECHO” the Sounds of Christmas event at Bucky’s Lucky Bell on Nov. 24 was a wonderful fundraiser helping ECHO. The ECHO staff and board members would like to thank the Ding-A-Ling Supper Club, Badger State Auction and Real Estate, and Bucky’s Lucky Bell Grill for all of their hard work and efforts in organizing this very successful day of giving back to our community. The meat raffles, silent auction, live auction, gift baskets and toy collection were a huge success due to the generosity of everyone who attended this very fun event. Thank you all for your support of ECHO!

Rita Milbrandt

ECHO Board Member