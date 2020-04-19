I would like to thank all of the businesses that supported the Southern Wisconsin Chapter of Ducks Unlimited fundraising event on Feb. 20.
Businesses included: 50/50 Factory Outlet, Bass Creek Golf Club, Buckhorn Supper Club, Citrus Cafe, Dave’s Ace Hardware, Fleet Farm, Hun-N-Gear, Janesville Jets Hockey, Jax Custom Printing, John Wickhem Insurance Agency, Northleaf Winery, Ott Schweitzer Distributing, Park City Family Restaurant, Signworks, Skogen’s Festival Foods, Staller Estate Winery, Walmart, Boucher Auto Group, Cabela’s, Culver’s, Dan Rinehart Taxidermy, East Point SportZ Pub, Farm & Fleet, G RAD INC., JF Ahern Company, Mac’s Pizza Shack, Mo’s TAASBAG, Prairie Woods Golf Course, R&D Laser Processing Inc., Stagecoach Inn, SupplyOne and Texas Roadhouse.
Their generosity to this community and our Southern Wisconsin Chapter of Ducks Unlimited is gratefully appreciated. Their support played an integral part in the success of our annual event.
BOB HORNBY
Southern Wisconsin Ducks Unlimited chairman