Thanks to everyone who helped us “Pack the Place” this past Monday at Delevan Christian School! On the court, we have two schools battling it out in some nail-biting basketball games. Off the court, we had two schools coming together as one big team to collect items for Safe Families of Southeast Wisconsin. Thanks to the generosity of our DCS and FCS communities, we received almost $400 in cash donations, a variety of gift cards, and a wide array of household supplies, devotionals, journals and more!
Marie Bertacchi
Administrative Assistant at Delavan Christian School
