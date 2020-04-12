Thank you to the Janesville City Council, which unanimously passed a resolution to proclaim April 2020 as Teen Alcohol Use & Abuse Awareness Month.
Alcohol continues to be one of the most commonly abused substances among teens, and that comes with a lot of health risk and safety risks. Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change, a state-certified prevention agency with a focus on reducing substance use and promoting mental wellness, spearheads local efforts to raise awareness of the dangers of underage drinking.
We can all take steps to prevent underage drinking, and I applaud the Janesville City Council for bringing attention to this important issue and helping spread our message.
LONNIE BRIGHAM JR.
Chairperson, Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change