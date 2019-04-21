We want to take a moment to offer a sincere thank you for your support of our troop this year.

We have now begun preparing for a busy summer with activities made possible only due to the generous support from people like you who recognize the lifelong value of Scouting. In the more than 60 years of our troop’s existence, Scouting has had a tremendous influence in the lives of many local young men. As the largest fundraising event of the year, our Prime Rib Dinner was successful in providing more opportunities for Scouts to participate in high-adventure trips and camps this summer.

Thank you again for your time and contribution to a worthwhile cause, the effects of which will be realized for generations.

St. William Boy Scout Troop 539