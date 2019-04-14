The Blackhawk Golden “K” 16th Truck on Ice fundraiser benefits students at Craig and Parker high schools, Blackhawk Technical College and UW-Whitewater at Rock County with academic scholarships. The Blackhawk Golden “K” could not do this without community support.

Davis Citgo provided all the transportation for moving the Suburban to sale locations.

The Gazette and WCLO regularly provided information about the Truck on Ice Fundraiser and kept listeners updated with ticket sale locations, articles and broadcasts.

Davis Citgo, Mac’s Pizza Shack, My Apartment, Summit Credit Union and Hometown Pharmacy sold tickets every day. Sentry Foods, Lions Quick Marts on Milton Avenue and Highway 14 and 51, Blackhawk Community Credit Union locations on East Milwaukee and West Court streets, Janesville Athletic Club, Basics Cooperative, and Maurer’s Market sold tickets.

But you bought the tickets and made it a success. Without your continued support, Truck on Ice would not be possible.

The Blackhawk Golden “K” thanks you!

Glenn Disrude