Thank You from The Badger Chordhawks Chorus
On behalf of all the members of The Badger Chordhawks, we wish to express our sincere gratitude to this community for supporting The Patriotic Concert 2021.
We especially want to thank the Mallon Family and Culver’s of Janesville and Newville for underwriting the concert as well as the 100-plus local businesses who provided additional support. We also want to thank the audience who came out despite the weather and helped raise more than $2,500 for Rock County Veterans Services.
We cannot thank everyone enough, but we will endeavor to show our appreciation the only way we know how: by continuing to serve this community – the community in which we live and sing, a community we love – for many more years to come.
Yours in Harmony,
George Kiskunas, President
Mike Flynn, Vice President
Eric Loomis, Secretary
Quentin Mayberry, Treasurer
Dave Sobeski, Board Member
Christopher A. Smith, Music Director