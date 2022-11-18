Agrace is grateful for the local community’s outpouring of support at our 20th anniversary Sips & Sounds event Oct. 29. This benefit raises money that allows Agrace to continue to care for people in our community who are aging, seriously ill, dying or grieving.
Together we were able to raise $85,000. These funds will help ensure that everyone in Rock County, regardless of their ability to pay, has access to personalized hospice and supportive care, as well as grief support from Agrace.
Special thanks to our sponsors and vendors for their generosity and delicious tastes:
