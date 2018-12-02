As November Hospice & Palliative Care month and Agrace’s 40th anniversary year both draw to a close, these celebrations would not be happening without the contributions of thousands of volunteers—over four decades. I’d like to publicly thank them for their service to the community.
Back in 1978, it was a group of volunteers who started the nonprofit hospice and palliative care organization we know today as Agrace. They imagined a community where people lived better with serious illness and died with greater dignity—and they found a way to make that goal a reality. Forty years later, our volunteers’ commitment to that mission of compassion is as solid as ever. So far in 2018, Agrace volunteers have donated more than 60,000 hours! Most of these hours are spent directly with patients, providing companionship or giving family caregivers a respite break.
Volunteer support is essential to all that we do, for both our patients and their families. As we celebrate Agrace’s 40th birthday this Hospice & Palliative Care Month, thank you, volunteers, for choosing to serve through Agrace. We appreciate you, and we are inspired by all you do!
Andy Boryczka
Director, Employee & Volunteer Engagement for Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care
