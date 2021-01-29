Sue O’Donnell will celebrate her 80th birthday on Feb. 2, 2021. Her family is planning a birthday gathering on Lake Michigan later this summer in honor of the occasion. Friends and family may send Sue birthday wishes by mail or on Facebook.
