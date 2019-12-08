Lucille Olsen is celebrating her 100th birthday with an open house from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at 4622 E. Bingham Road, Milton.
-
Dec 8Janesville Performing Arts Center
-
Dec 8downtown Janesville
-
Dec 8Chazen Museum of Art
-
Dec 8Salvation Army Community Center
-
Dec 8Gallery 223
Gazette Polls
Click on the poll question to view the full results.
The Latest
- Public record for Dec. 8, 2019
- Police investigate shots fired just south of Janesville
- Evansville makes job permanent for interim police chief
- Defensive stand sparks Warhawks' DIII quarterfinal victory Saturday
- Cougars clamp down on defense, move to 4-0 with win at Verona
- Persistent woman living dream as visual artist
- Harsanyi: Let's have some historical perspective on presidential misconduct
- Survey encourages city to pursue trail connection to Milton
- ‘Jolly Jingle' parade brings nighttime glimmer to downtown Janesville
- Area boys basketball roundup: Turner, Evansville pick up Rock Valley victories
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Janesville alcohol license committee ‘embarrassed’ by recent sales to minors
- Rock County cops worry as South Beloit weed dispensary prepares to open
- Man shot in 2005 Janesville burglary is charged in Friday break-in
- Clinton man faces prison, deportation, in shooting
- Cafe 26 offers new experience in Milton
- Woman winged in robbery attempt is sentenced
- Mississippi man’s attempted murder trial is set, but plea deal possible
- Death notices for Dec. 5, 2019
- City to begin vetting GM site redevelopment plans
- Death notices for Dec. 3, 2019