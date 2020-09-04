Lois Huber will celebrate her 95th birthday Saturday, Sept. 5.
Lois was born in 1925 in Brush Creek and graduated from Cashton High School. She has lived in Janesville since 1964 and raised seven children with her late husband, Gervis. Her family includes Donna and the late Bob Dibble, Candy and the late Bob Huber, Betty and Mike Shaw, Joe and the late Rene Huber, Jeanne and Dennis Kvistad, Mary and Kevin Plemon, and Peggy and the late Tom Tadder. She also has numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of a party, the family is organizing a card shower. Cards can be mailed to Lois at 600 W. Sunset Drive, No. 100, Milton, WI 53563.