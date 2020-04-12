Jeanette Grenzow will celebrate her 90th birthday April 18.
Greetings and well wishes can be sent to 900 Glarner Drive, No. 213, New Glarus, WI, 53574.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A few showers in the morning becoming a steady rain in the afternoon. High 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Rain...mixing with snow and becoming windy late. Low 31F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: April 12, 2020 @ 1:59 am
Click on the poll question to view the full results.