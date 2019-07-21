190721_CEL_REED

Irene Reed

 Submitted Photo

Irene Reed of Janesville will celebrate her 100th birthday with family July 31 and with St. Peter’s Church members Aug. 4. Reed will turn 100 on July 31 and is a lifelong resident of Janesville.

Readers are invited to choose between emojis indicating love, humor, surprise, sadness or anger about articles.

More details about article comments are available here.

0
0
0
0
0