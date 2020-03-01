Michael Goldstein received a Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of Arizona in 2019 after completing a residency at the Southern Arizona VA hospital. He will start a postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard Medical School and continue research he began at UW-Madison on understanding sleep and its relation to mental and physical health. As part of clinical practice, he will provide behavioral treatment for insomnia for NFL players and the broader community.
Michael is the son of Chuck and Carol Goldstein of Janesville and a 2005 graduate of Craig High School. He attended the Janesville Academy for International Studies, where he learned about cross-cultural communication and global conflict. He then studied in Hamburg, Germany, for a year as an exchange student.