200301_CEL_5GEN

Jaxson Gretschmann, Brianna Gretschmann, Brian Hart, Linda Hart and June Hunsberger (Starting with the infant and going clockwise)

 Submitted Photo

The Gretschmann-Hart-Hunsberger family celebrated five generations with the addition of Jaxson Gretschmann. From left to right is his mother Brianna Gretschmann of Beloit, grandfather Brian Hart of Avalon and great-grandmother Linda Hart of Janesville. In the front is great-great-grandmother June Hunsberger of Rock Falls, Illinois.

