Elsie Johnson turns 100 years old in January.
She was born in Polk County and graduated in 1939 from Amery High School. In October 1943, she married Donald Johnson. They farmed in Rice Lake and then moved to Illinois. In March 1957, they bought a farm in Johnstown Center where they raised registered Holsteins.
Don and Elsie celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary before he died in 2004. They have six sons, many of whom live in the area, along with 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Elsie is a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Janesville and was actively involved in her church.
Help Elsie celebrate 100 years by wishing her well.