Celebration of Life planned for John Davis Jan 20, 2023

John Armstrong Davis

Join the John Armstrong Davis family to celebrate his life.

Gather to share some of your favorite memories and stories and remember the wonderful father, husband, brother, uncle and friend who is greatly missed.

The celebration of life in honor of John Davis will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., in Milton.