190609_CEL_GRANLUND

LaVern Granlund

 Submitted Photo

LaVern Granlund will celebrate his 90th birthday Saturday, June 15, with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. in the basement of Faith Lutheran Church in Janesville.

Article comments are no longer available on GazetteXtra.

Instead, readers are invited to choose between emojis indicating love, humor, surprise, sadness or anger about articles.

More details on the change are available here.

0
0
0
0
0