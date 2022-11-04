JVG_221104_CEL_DOUGLAS

Helen Douglas

Helen Douglas will celebrate her 95th with an open house.

Friends, families and well-wishers can visit from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Bass Creek Golf Club between Footville and Orfordville. Party-goers are asked not to bring gifts.

