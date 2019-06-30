190630_CEL_HEFTY
Bob Hefty

Bob Hefty will turn 90 years old in July. The family will celebrate with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 7th, at 1013 Harmony Circle SW in Janesville. The family requests no gifts.

