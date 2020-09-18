Tessa Bakke and Trever Steinke are engaged and planning an Oct. 17 wedding at The Venue in Janesville.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Tim and Kim Bakke. She graduated in 2012 from Parker High School and later graduated from UW-Whitewater at Rock County and Madison Area Technical College. She works as a dental hygienist at Robinson, Prijic Family Dental.
Her fiance is the son of Thad and Carolyn Steinke. He is a 2012 graduate of Parker High School. He is employed as an inside sales manager at Marling Lumber.