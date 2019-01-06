190106_CEL_ZIPP_CLANFIELD_ENG

Stephanie Zipp and Will Clanfield

Stephanie Zipp and Will Clanfield are engaged and planning a June 29 wedding at Old St. Patrick’s Church in Chicago.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Thomas and Dr. Maria Zipp of Park Ridge, Illinois. She is a 2006 graduate of Maine South High School, Park Ridge, Illinois, and a 2010 graduate of Carthage College in Kenosha with a degree in communications and public relations. She is employed as an associate marketing manager at MillerCoors in Chicago, Illinois.

Her fiance is the son of Kathleen and Dr. William Clanfield of Janesville. He is a 2009 graduate of Craig High School and a 2013 graduate of UW-Madison with a degree in journalism. He is employed as the director of marketing at Mobile Doorman in Chicago.

