190113_CEL_HOMMEN_MICKELSON_ENG

Rachel Hommen and Matthew Mickelson

 Submitted Photo

Rachel Hommen and Matthew Mickelson are engaged and planning a May 4 wedding at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Angie and Kevin Hommen of Fort Atkinson. She is a 2011 graduate of Fort Atkinson High School and a 2015 graduate of UW-Madison. She is employed at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison.

Her fiance is the son of Jane and Kevin Mickelson of Janesville. He is a 2006 graduate of Craig High School and a 2009 graduate of Blackhawk Technical College. He is employed at Meriter Hospital in Madison.

