Rachel Hommen and Matthew Mickelson are engaged and planning a May 4 wedding at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Angie and Kevin Hommen of Fort Atkinson. She is a 2011 graduate of Fort Atkinson High School and a 2015 graduate of UW-Madison. She is employed at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison.
Her fiance is the son of Jane and Kevin Mickelson of Janesville. He is a 2006 graduate of Craig High School and a 2009 graduate of Blackhawk Technical College. He is employed at Meriter Hospital in Madison.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse