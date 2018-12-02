181202_CEL_DOHERTY_BURTON_ENG

Rachel Doherty and Travis Burton

Rachel Doherty and Travis Burton are engaged and planning a June 15, 2019, wedding at the Basilica Cathedral in St. Augustine, Florida.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Roseann Licary and the late Kevin Doherty of Janesville. She is a 2007 graduate of Craig High School, Janesville, and received a degree in philosophy in 2012 from Rockford University, Rockford, Illinois. She is employed at Trans Union in Del Ray Beach, Florida.

Her fiance is the son of Deborah Burton and the late Larry Burton of Boynton Beach, Florida. He graduated from Darien High School, Darien, Conneticuit, in 2005 and attended Susquehanna University, Susquehanna, Pennsylvania. He is employed as an executive research consultant for J.B.K. Associates International in Del Ray Beach, Florida.

