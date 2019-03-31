190331_CEL_SILHA_PORTER_ENG

Nicole Silha and Jason Porter

Nicole Silha and Jason Porter are engaged and planning a Feb. 20, 2020, wedding in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Steve and Jean Silha of Edgerton. She graduated from Milton High School in 2012 and from Western Technical College-La Crosse in 2013. She is employed as a medical assistant with Fort HealthCare in Fort Atkinson.

Her fiance is the son of Steve and Ann Porter of Edgerton. He graduated from Edgerton High School in 2008 and UW-La Crosse in 2012. He is employed as a buyer for LeMans Corporation in Janesville.

