Michelle Indelicato and Eric Cooney are engaged and planning an Aug. 24 wedding at St. Mary’s Church in Hyde Park in Cincinnati.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Thomas and Mary Eileen Indelicato of Amherst, New Hampshire. She is a 2013 graduate of Bishop Guertin High School in Nashua, New Hampshire, and graduated from Xavier University in Cincinnati in 2017. She is employed as an ICU nurse at The Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati.
Her fiance is the son of Robert and Barbara Cooney of Janesville. He graduated from Craig High School in 2009, from Saint Louis University in 2013, and from Saint Louis University School of Medicine in 2017. He is employed as a family medicine resident at Christ Hospital, Cincinnati.
The couple resides in Cincinnati.
