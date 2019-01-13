190113_CEL_INDELICATO_COONEY_ENG_2
Buy Now

Michelle Indelicato and Eric Cooney

Michelle Indelicato and Eric Cooney are engaged and planning an Aug. 24 wedding at St. Mary’s Church in Hyde Park in Cincinnati.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Thomas and Mary Eileen Indelicato of Amherst, New Hampshire. She is a 2013 graduate of Bishop Guertin High School in Nashua, New Hampshire, and graduated from Xavier University in Cincinnati in 2017. She is employed as an ICU nurse at The Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati.

Her fiance is the son of Robert and Barbara Cooney of Janesville. He graduated from Craig High School in 2009, from Saint Louis University in 2013, and from Saint Louis University School of Medicine in 2017. He is employed as a family medicine resident at Christ Hospital, Cincinnati.

The couple resides in Cincinnati.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse