Maggie Gorman and Brent Clanfield are engaged and planning an Aug. 13, 2021, wedding at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Fontana.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of John and Betsy Gorman of Janesville. She is a 2015 graduate of Craig High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accountancy in 2019 from UW-La Crosse. She is employed as a CPA with Eide Bailly in Minneapolis.
Her fiance is the son of William and Kathleen Clanfield of Janesville. He graduated in 2015 from Craig High School and in 2019 earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology, society and environment from the University of Minnesota. He currently works as a biology teacher at the Academy for Sciences and Agriculture in Vadnais Heights, Minnesota.
The couple live in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.