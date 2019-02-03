Madeline Reed and Zachary McCarthy are engaged and planning a March 30 wedding in Sun Prairie.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Don and Gail Reed of Lodi. She is a graduate of Lodi High School and UW-La Crosse. She is employed as a reporting associate at Covance in Madison.
Her fiance is the son of Brian and Sharon McCarthy of Milton. He is a graduate of Milton High School and UW-Whitewater. He is employed as a financial analyst at Fairway Mortgage in Madison.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse