Madeline Allman and Everett Schmoldt are engaged and planning a May 5 wedding at The Lageret in Stoughton.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Barrett and Lisa Allman of Sun Prairie. She is a 2013 graduate of Sun Prairie High School and received a degree from Madison Area Technical College in 2016. She is employed at Radiance Skin Therapy & Laser Center in Madison.

Her fiance is the son of Brian and Valerie Schmoldt of Janesville. He is a 2013 graduate of Craig High School and graduated from the UW-Madison School of Business in 2017. He is employed at Spectrum Brands in Middleton.