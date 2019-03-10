190310_CEL_BETHKE_NGUYEN_ENG

Lily Bethke and Anthony Nguyen

Lily Bethke and Anthony Nguyen are engaged and planning a July 2019 wedding at the Payne Art Center and Gardens in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Sally Scovronski and the late Nic Bethke of Green Bay. She will receive a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from Tennessee Tech University in May.

Her fiancé is the son of Teresa and Dung Nguyen of Janesville. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Milwaukee School of Engineering in 2012.

Together Lily and Anthony are the leads of their band, The Smoky Nights. They currently reside in Cookeville, Tennessee.

