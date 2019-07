Katie Smith and Eric Inman are engaged and planning a Sept. 28 wedding at The Eastside Club, Madison.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Liz and Scott Smith of Lake Geneva. She graduated from Badger High School in 2010 and from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota in Winona in 2013. She is currently employed at Accuray in Madison.

Her fiance is the son of Bradley and Lori Inman of Orfordville. He is a 2008 graduate of Parkview High School. He currently works at JX Peterbilt in Madison.