Jennifer Tasch and Eric Moehring are engaged and planning a June 22 wedding at the Ridge Hotel, Lake Geneva.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Mike and Pam Tasch. She is a graduate of Elkhorn Area High School and UW-Whitewater. She is employed at Germantown High School.
Her fiance is the son of Jolynn and Ken Moehring. He is a graduate of Howards Grove High School and UW-Whitewater. He is employed at Husco Automotive.
