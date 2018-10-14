Courtney Cullen and Scott Fitzpatrick are engaged and planning a Nov. 10 wedding at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Madison.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Bob and Marci Cullen of Milton. She graduated from Milton High School in 2010. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in rehabilitation psychology in 2014 from UW-Madison. She is employed as the director of administration at CI Pediatric Therapy Centers based out of Madison.
Her fiancé is the son of Paul and Karen Fitzpatrick of West Des Moines, Iowa. He graduated from Dowling Catholic High School in 2009. He earned a dual Bachelor of Arts degree in supply management and management information systems in 2013 from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He earned a Master of Business Administration in 2017 from Central Michigan University. He is employed as a production planning supervisor at John Deere in Horicon.
The couple will reside in Watertown.
