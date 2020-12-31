Clara Baumann and Adonis Gillett are engaged and planning a June 2021 wedding in Kansas City, Missouri.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Jim and Lora Baumann of Janesville. She is a 2009 graduate of Milton High School and a 2013 graduate of Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio. She also earned a Master of social work degree in 2017 from the University of Missouri in Kansas City, Missouri. She currently works at the Missouri Department of Mental Health in Kansas City, Missouri.
Her fiance is the son of Sydney and Jacqueline Gillett of Kansas City, Missouri. He graduated in 2011 from Grandview High School in Grandview, Missouri, and in 2017 from Calvary University in Kansas City, Missouri. He currently works at Harvest Roasting in Kansas City, Missouri.