Celeste Wilcox and Michael Randolph are engaged and planning a Nov. 7 wedding at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Madison.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Julie and John Wilcox of Janesville. She is a 2011 graduate of Craig High School and a 2015 graduate of Edgewood College in Madison, where she majored in nursing. She is employed at UnityPoint Health-Meriter in Madison.
Her fiance is the son of Elaine and Michael Randolph of Palos Park, Illinois. He is a 2004 graduate of Marist High School in Chicago. He graduated in 2008 from the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, where he majored in finance. He is employed at Jones Lang La Salle in Chicago.