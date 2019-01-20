190120_CEL_CERNY_OMEARA_ENG

Carly Cerny and Spencer O’Meara

Carly Cerny and Spencer O’Meara are engaged and planning a Sept. 28 wedding at the Venue in Janesville.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Barbara and Gary Cerny of Janesville. She is a 2009 graduate of Parker High School and graduated from Blackhawk Technical College in 2012. She is employed at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Janesville.

Her fiance is the son of William O’Meara of Cambridge and the late Shelley O’Meara of Janesville. He is a 2008 graduate of Parker High School. He is employed as a lead installer at SqFt LLC in Deforest.

