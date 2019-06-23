Calley Hassinger and Shane Kerwin are engaged and planning a Sept. 20 wedding at The Chapel in Nashville, Tennessee. They plan to honeymoon in Italy and hold a reception in October at Royal Range USA in Nashville, Tennessee.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Connie and Ed Quaerna and the late John Hassinger, all of Janesville. She is employed as a graphic designer of children’s books at The Clever Factory in Nashville, Tennessee.

Her fiance is the son of Karen Kerwin and the late Thomas Kerwin of Lemont, Illinois. He recently retired as master sergeant with the 5th Special Forces Group at Fort Campbell.