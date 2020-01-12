Brenna Diehls and Brandon Lange are engaged and planning a Sept. 19 wedding.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Matthew and Cheri Diehls of Janesville. She graduated from Parker High School in 2016 and is expected to graduate in May with an associate degree in radiography from Blackhawk Technical College.
Her fiance is the son of Wayne and Rowena Lange of Janesville. He graduated in 2015 from Parker High School and is also expected to graduate in May with an associate degree in accounting from Blackhawk Technical College. He is employed at Prent, Janesville.