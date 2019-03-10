Anna K. Zastoupil and William P. Ryan are engaged and planning a June wedding.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Gary and Susan Zastoupil. She is a graduate of UW-Whitewater. She is employed at Burtness Chevrolet, Orfordville.
Her fiance is the son of Michael and Linda Ryan. His is a graduate of UW-Madison. He is the vice president of Concrete Structures Inc., the Ryan family bridge construction business.
