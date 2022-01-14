Sorry, an error occurred.
Amy Eide and Jesse Veek
Amy Eide and Jesse Veek are engaged and planning a Feb. 19 wedding in Delafield.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Linda Kirkeeng and the late Gary Eide (2010). She works as a second-grade elementary school teacher at Pewaukee Lake Elementary School in the village of Pewaukee.
Her fiance is the son of Tom and Carolyn Veek of Evansville. He is the owner of Upbeet Produce in Edgerton.
The couple plan to reside at the Upbeet farm in Edgerton.
