Amelia Bobzien and Nikhil Patel are engaged and planning an Aug. 10 wedding in Milwaukee.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Mark and Patrice Bobzien of Janesville. She graduated from Craig High School and is a 2010 graduate of Truman State University, Kirksville, Missouri, where she majored in psychology. She works at Kohl's Corporation in Menomonee Falls.

Her fiance is the son of Harsha and Himgiri Patel of Carol Stream, Illinois. He graduated from Glenbard North High School in Carol Stream, Illinois; and is a 2011 graduate of Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, were he majored in economics. He also works at Kohl's Corporation in Menomonee Falls.