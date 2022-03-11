Engagement: Alyssa Wilkinson and Peter Cooney Mar 11, 2022 7 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Alyssa Wilkinson and Peter Cooney SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alyssa Wilkinson and Peter Cooney are engaged and planning a Sept. 17 wedding at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church in Sun Prairie.The bride-to-be is the daughter of Kristin and Jack Wilkinson. She is employed as a operations manager at Princeton Group Sports.Her fiance is the son of Barb and Bob Cooney. He works as a business development manager at Singlewire Software. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville liquor licensing board scrutinizes Hy-Vee's dining, drinking patio planned at new store New hotel proposal would bring 90 more rooms to Janesville's northeast side Don't expect suspension of gas tax or $150 checks anytime soon, Evers says in Janesville Death notices for March 9, 2022 Janesville trucking terminal plan gets nod despite traffic concerns Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form