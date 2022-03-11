JVG_220311_CEL_WILKINSON_COONEY_ENG

Alyssa Wilkinson and Peter Cooney

Alyssa Wilkinson and Peter Cooney are engaged and planning a Sept. 17 wedding at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church in Sun Prairie.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Kristin and Jack Wilkinson. She is employed as a operations manager at Princeton Group Sports.

Her fiance is the son of Barb and Bob Cooney. He works as a business development manager at Singlewire Software.

