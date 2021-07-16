Alexa Ernst and Michael Kaland are engaged and planning a Sept. 4 wedding in North Loop in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Mark and Laurie Ernst of New Richmond. She is a 2007 graduate of Milton High School and a 2012 graduate of UW-La Crosse. She is employed as a senior product manager at United Health.
Her fiance is the son of Roger and Mary Kay Kaland of Sun Prairie. He is a 2005 graduate of Sun Prairie High School, a 2009 graduate of UW-Madison and completed graduate school in 2012 at UW-Madison. He works as an engineer at Boston Scientific.